Insider Buying: JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

MATE opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

