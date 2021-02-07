Insider Selling: Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Insider Sells £48,318.86 in Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).
GEMD stock opened at GBX 49.45 ($0.65) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 69.93 ($0.91). The firm has a market cap of £69.06 million and a P/E ratio of -20.60.
About Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L)
