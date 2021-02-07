Insider Selling: Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Insider Sells £48,318.86 in Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

GEMD stock opened at GBX 49.45 ($0.65) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 69.93 ($0.91). The firm has a market cap of £69.06 million and a P/E ratio of -20.60.

About Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

