Insider Selling: GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) Insider Sells 815,000 Shares of Stock

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) insider Stephen Watkins sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £171,150 ($223,608.57).
Shares of GRC stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. GRC International Group plc has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67.
GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) Company Profile
