Insider Selling: GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) Insider Sells 815,000 Shares of Stock

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) insider Stephen Watkins sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £171,150 ($223,608.57).

Shares of GRC stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. GRC International Group plc has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67.

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) Company Profile

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

