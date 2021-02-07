Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$40.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$27.95 on Friday. Interfor Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$28.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.74.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

