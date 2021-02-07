Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get Investar alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $189.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 2.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 757,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.