iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.38

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.38 and last traded at $108.38, with a volume of 494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

