Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 19 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

