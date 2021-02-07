Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $10.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ COST opened at $355.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 43,477 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $4,404,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

