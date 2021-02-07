JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.90 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €24.90 ($29.29) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.06 ($23.60).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €15.07 ($17.72) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of €15.01 and a 200-day moving average of €14.74.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.