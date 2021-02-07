JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BTDPY opened at $19.69 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

