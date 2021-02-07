Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JGHHY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41.

