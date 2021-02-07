Jupiter Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $98,621.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00182184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063038 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00230271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048330 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

