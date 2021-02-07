Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.