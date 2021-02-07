Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $170.00

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $170.00, but opened at $182.00. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $168.75, with a volume of 14,021 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £741.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.