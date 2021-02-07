Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $215.00. The stock traded as high as $200.49 and last traded at $200.27, with a volume of 15930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.12.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,644 shares of company stock worth $26,338,897 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

