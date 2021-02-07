Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at Eight Capital

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.07.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$92.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.15. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of C$10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.44.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

