Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Lundin Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Lundin Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Lundin Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

