Markel Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $13.28 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $12.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s FY2021 earnings at $53.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%.

MKL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,121.60.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,099.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,008.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,015.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,153,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Markel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,041,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

