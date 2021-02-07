Megacoin Price Hits $0.0408 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $441.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00392481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,406,005 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.