Metadium (META) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.86 or 0.01176916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.29 or 0.06404880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium (META) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

