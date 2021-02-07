Metronome Hits Market Cap of $29.02 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $78,680.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome token can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00006566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00183342 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063191 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00075810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00231392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,759,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,425,693 tokens. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

