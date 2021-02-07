Namecoin (NMC) Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002526 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $89,591.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,818.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.01159406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.69 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006405 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

