Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NSSC stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $484.73 million, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
