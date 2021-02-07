Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $484.73 million, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

