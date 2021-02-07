National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.67.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

