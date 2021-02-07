National Bank Financial Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$30.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.76.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3824242 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

