National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of RGLD opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

