NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

