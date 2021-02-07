Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €57.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021

Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.47 ($72.32).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €66.99 ($78.81) on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €67.11 ($78.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.00.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.