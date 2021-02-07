Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €57.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.47 ($72.32).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €66.99 ($78.81) on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €67.11 ($78.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.