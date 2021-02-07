Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

