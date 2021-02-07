Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWFL opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

In related news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $45,072.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 41,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,920 shares of company stock valued at $182,392. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 530.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

