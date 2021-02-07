Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 503.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.