Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Reaches $8.51 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

