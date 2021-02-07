Ocugen, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocugen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

