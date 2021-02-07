PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $6.00 on Friday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

