Pi Financial Analysts Give GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) a C$3.75 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$3.75 target price on GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources stock opened at C$2.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.13. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.04 million and a PE ratio of 12.76.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GoGold Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.