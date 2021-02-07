Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $9.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,903.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $47.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $65.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $88.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $115.70 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,215.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,188.71.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

