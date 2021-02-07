Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

NYSE AVTR opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 248.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $2,702,507.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

