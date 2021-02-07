Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE TRGP opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

