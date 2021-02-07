Piper Sandler Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $195.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.42.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,086.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 867,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.