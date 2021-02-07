PROG (NYSE:PRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.23. PROG has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

