ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.90

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.90 and last traded at $127.25, with a volume of 24696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

