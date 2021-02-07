Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Lifted by William Blair

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

NYSE HCA opened at $176.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $90,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after buying an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.6% in the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,938,000 after buying an additional 298,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 17,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $2,541,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

