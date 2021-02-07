Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $70.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and have sold 166,613 shares valued at $10,951,631. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

