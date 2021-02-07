Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Increased by Analyst

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.62 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$106.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.20.

L stock opened at C$62.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$21.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.73. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$59.01 and a 52 week high of C$77.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

