Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Decreased by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.83.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $379.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

