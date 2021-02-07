Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Issued By KeyCorp

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lufax in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Lufax stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

