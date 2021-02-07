QIAGEN (QGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.03 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

