Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ramaco Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.56 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

