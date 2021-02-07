Raymond James Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $40.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFSPF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Interfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

IFSPF stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Interfor has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

