Raymond James Lowers Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.25

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Maverix Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.64. The stock has a market cap of C$955.32 million and a P/E ratio of 113.33.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

